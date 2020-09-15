IIUI President calls for bridging gap between academia and industry

ISLAMABAD : Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi, President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) stressed for bridging the gap between academia and industry. He was addressing the Vice Presidents, DGs, Deans, Professors and Directors of the International Islamic University. Dr. Hathal called for promotion of critical thinking among students. He urged for pursuing academic excellence with an approach to produce human resource equipped according to the needs of market. He opined that university must keep focusing on the projects and goals that have impact on society. He added the universities are the vital institutions that shape societies. Dr. Hathal said IIUI will keep providing quality education integrated with teachings of Islam. He said students are asset , therefore, they will be provided best and peaceful milieu for acquiring quality higher education. IIUI President furthered that there is no place for sectarianism and bias in educational institutions. He directed all the participants to submit a report of their relevant department as it would help in preparing a well devised comprehensive strategic plan. IIUI President said the Arabic is language of Heaven and soon IIUI will be launching its initiatives under the slogan of Arabic for All saying that it will help in Quran and Islam’s comprehension. IIUI President also said that university will be focused on online education and suggestions in this regard will be encouraged.