Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar on Friday clarified that the prison sentences awarded to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case will commence after the completion of the earlier 14-year sentence in 190 million-pound case.

In a statement, Tarar explained that following the conclusion of the 14-year term, the 17-year prison sentence imposed in the Toshakhana-II case will begin. He emphasized that the court’s verdict was based on legal grounds, noting that the gifts received by the couple had been deliberately undervalued, causing substantial financial loss to the state.

“The gifts were misappropriated for personal gain, resulting in losses of approximately three to seven crore rupees to the government,” he said, adding that both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi had benefited financially from retaining the undervalued gifts.

Earlier in the day, the accountability court awarded Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi 10 years’ imprisonment each in the Toshakhana-II case. Additionally, both were sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment under Section 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code, bringing their total sentence to 17 years each. The court also imposed a fine of Rs164 million on each of the convicts.

The verdict was announced by Accountability Court Special Judge Central Shah Rukh Arjumand during proceedings held at Adiala Jail, where both accused were present at the time of the judgment.

Government officials reiterated that the decision reflected due legal process and underscored that no individual was above the law. They stressed that strict implementation of accountability laws was necessary to protect public resources