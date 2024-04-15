Heavy rains and floods in 20 provinces, including Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, claimed the lives of 33 people.

According to the Afghan Disaster Management Department, there has been widespread destruction due to heavy rains and flooding in other areas of Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul. 33 people have died in various accidents and 27 people have been injured.

A spokesperson of the Afghan Disaster Management Department says that most of the deaths occurred due to the collapse of roofs during the rains of the last 3 days.

Afghan officials also say that about 600 houses were partially or completely destroyed and more than 200 livestock were killed due to the floodwaters, in addition, about 85 kilometers of roads were washed away and about 2,000 hectares of agricultural land were destroyed.

On the other hand, according to the Afghan media, the meteorological department has predicted more rains in Afghanistan in the coming days.