The government of Pakistan and the Pakistani nation are saddened by the accident of the Iranian President, Mumtaz zahra Baloch
There was severe tension between Iran and Israel, Farooq Hameed
The accident with Iran’s high-level leadership is not a small matter, Mirza Akhtiyar Baig
ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme
General Zia-ul-Haq’s plane also crashed, but it is not known till today
There was fog, but the question is whether this helicopter should have come under the fog
Whatever happened, it is not good for Pakistan
Iran itself has been greatly affected by the accident of the Iranian President
On the issue of Gaza, Iran was the first Muslim country to oppose
If there is an accident, it will be investigated from all angles,
When the accident happened with our President Zia-ul-Haq, there was a lot of investigation even then
Our relations with Turkey are getting stronger
The party president has the power to expel anyone from the party
Nawaz Sharif has powers as party president
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtazzahra Baloch’s talk in Sachi Baat program
The government of Pakistan and the Pakistani nation are saddened by the accident of the Iranian President
The President and the Prime Minister sent their condolence messages, Foreign Office Spokesperson
In this hour of sorrow, we stand with Iran and the Iranian people
Iran is investigating the incident, wait for the results
Relations between Pakistan and Iran span many decades,
Irrespective of the government, relations between the two countries will improve further, Foreign Office spokesperson said
Pakistan also has very close friendly relations with Turkey,said
The Foreign Ministers of the two countries discussed mutual cooperation and trade today
Islamophobia and the problem of Kashmir, the main problem of the Muslim Ummah, were also discussed, said the spokesperson of the Foreign Office
There will be no difference on the agreements between Pakistan and Iran
Both countries are bound to implement the agreements between Pakistan and Iran
The events in Bishkek are very sad, said the spokesperson of the Foreign Office
The Foreign Minister immediately spoke to his Kyrgyz counterpart and ensured the security of Pakistanis, the spokesman said
The Government of Pakistan has fully facilitated the students in Bishkek and will continue to do so, the spokesman said
Defense analyst Brigadier (retd) Farooq Hameed’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme
The Iranian President’s visit to Pakistan was very important and met with success
The tension between Pakistan and Iran was relieved by his visit
Iranian President’s visit to Pakistan won the hearts of all Pakistanis
The helicopter used for the president of a country is equipped with all the facilities
All kinds of checks are done before the President boards the plane
Many serious questions are being raised on the plane crash of the Iranian President
If the weather was bad, the other two helicopters were also included in their convoy
A hard landing could have happened if the helicopter malfunctioned
If Iran thinks better, several friendly countries can help in the investigation
There was severe tension between Iran and Israel
If the fabric of this accident is again tied to Israel, it will be a harbinger of disaster
For now, only concerns can be expressed, nothing definitive can be said
Iran is the only country that is considered a major obstacle to Israel
Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline agreement was also receiving many threats
Economist leader PP Mirza akhtiyar baig talk in Sachi Baat program
The accident with Iran’s high-level leadership is not a small matter
There is political instability in Pakistan, people will have to be accountable
The situation in the region, Balochistan, Afghanistan and the Kashmir issue have to be kept in the front
The IMF has expressed some concerns over Pakistan’s actions
He said that import should be kept open like export