The government of Pakistan and the Pakistani nation are saddened by the accident of the Iranian President, Mumtaz zahra Baloch

There was severe tension between Iran and Israel, Farooq Hameed

The accident with Iran’s high-level leadership is not a small matter, Mirza Akhtiyar Baig

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

General Zia-ul-Haq’s plane also crashed, but it is not known till today

There was fog, but the question is whether this helicopter should have come under the fog

Whatever happened, it is not good for Pakistan

Iran itself has been greatly affected by the accident of the Iranian President

On the issue of Gaza, Iran was the first Muslim country to oppose

If there is an accident, it will be investigated from all angles,

When the accident happened with our President Zia-ul-Haq, there was a lot of investigation even then

Our relations with Turkey are getting stronger

The party president has the power to expel anyone from the party

Nawaz Sharif has powers as party president

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtazzahra Baloch’s talk in Sachi Baat program

The President and the Prime Minister sent their condolence messages, Foreign Office Spokesperson

In this hour of sorrow, we stand with Iran and the Iranian people

Iran is investigating the incident, wait for the results

Relations between Pakistan and Iran span many decades,

Irrespective of the government, relations between the two countries will improve further, Foreign Office spokesperson said

Pakistan also has very close friendly relations with Turkey,said

The Foreign Ministers of the two countries discussed mutual cooperation and trade today

Islamophobia and the problem of Kashmir, the main problem of the Muslim Ummah, were also discussed, said the spokesperson of the Foreign Office

There will be no difference on the agreements between Pakistan and Iran

Both countries are bound to implement the agreements between Pakistan and Iran

The events in Bishkek are very sad, said the spokesperson of the Foreign Office

The Foreign Minister immediately spoke to his Kyrgyz counterpart and ensured the security of Pakistanis, the spokesman said

The Government of Pakistan has fully facilitated the students in Bishkek and will continue to do so, the spokesman said

Defense analyst Brigadier (retd) Farooq Hameed’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

The Iranian President’s visit to Pakistan was very important and met with success

The tension between Pakistan and Iran was relieved by his visit

Iranian President’s visit to Pakistan won the hearts of all Pakistanis

The helicopter used for the president of a country is equipped with all the facilities

All kinds of checks are done before the President boards the plane

Many serious questions are being raised on the plane crash of the Iranian President

If the weather was bad, the other two helicopters were also included in their convoy

A hard landing could have happened if the helicopter malfunctioned

If Iran thinks better, several friendly countries can help in the investigation

If the fabric of this accident is again tied to Israel, it will be a harbinger of disaster

For now, only concerns can be expressed, nothing definitive can be said

Iran is the only country that is considered a major obstacle to Israel

Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline agreement was also receiving many threats

Economist leader PP Mirza akhtiyar baig talk in Sachi Baat program

There is political instability in Pakistan, people will have to be accountable

The situation in the region, Balochistan, Afghanistan and the Kashmir issue have to be kept in the front

The IMF has expressed some concerns over Pakistan’s actions

He said that import should be kept open like export