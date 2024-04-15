If you are used to watching YouTube on a computer or laptop, you will soon notice a noticeable change.

The web version of the Google-owned video-sharing service is getting a redesign.

In a recent report, Android Authority said that YouTube is moving the video title, upload info, and comments to the right side where the videos that are suggested by the service are now visible.

Similarly, the Suggested Videos and Shorts shelf will be moved to a prominent place below the video.

In this design, the video description and other details will now appear in a shorter space.

The new design of the web version feels completely different from the old one which might not appeal to some people.

The design now feels quite similar to YouTube’s TV app.

It also indicates that the company is prioritizing user content over comments