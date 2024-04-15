Heavy rains are continuing in most of the districts of Balochistan, during which 9 people were injured and a girl died in the incidents of roof collapse.

Heavy rain and hailstorm were recorded in Kohlu, Musa Khel, Zhob, Sherani, Mastung, Nushki and Kalat areas of Balochistan while hailstorm was recorded in Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Pashin, Ziarat, Mastung, Muslim Bagh, Khan Mehtarzai and Kalat. Gardens and trees were damaged, solar panels were blown away in stormy winds in many areas due to strong winds.

More rain forecast in Balochistan today, heavy rain expected in Karachi on April 17

25 people died in Punjab and Balochistan due to thunder and lightning

Heavy rains in most cities of Balochistan, 3 youths died due to lightning

Torrential rains and hailstorms have disrupted land connectivity and affected the communication system of rural areas of Sanjawi, Pashin, Toba Kakadi, Shelabagh, Qila Abdullah and Pashin, due to which the citizens are facing severe problems.

On the other hand, in Ward No. 5 in Pisni, the roof of the house collapsed due to rain, as a result of which 6 people including 4 children were injured.

Meanwhile, in Kirk, the roof of the room collapsed due to rain, due to which a 13-year-old girl was buried under the debris and died and three people were injured.