The Iranian strikes managed to damage New Atim Air Base, the largest military base in the Najaf desert, south of Israel.

According to foreign news organizations, 5 Iranian missiles have damaged 3 runways of New Atim Airbase.

Navatim Airbase is Israel’s largest military base, Israel has released photos and videos admitting the damage to this airbase.

Regarding the attacks, the Iranian authorities say that the Israeli base was targeted from where the Iranian embassy in Damascus was attacked.

Iran has claimed to have hit 50 percent of targets while Israel has dismissed Iranian strikes as a failure.

On the other hand, according to the American Central Command, the American army destroyed more than 80 drones and 6 ballistic missiles sent to attack Israel. The missiles and drones were sent from Iran and Iran.

The American command further said that more than 300 drone and missile attacks were carried out on Israel