RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Super League’s 26th game will take place today at the Pindi Cricket Stadium between table-toppers Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United.

Because both teams are bringing their best players to the match, it will be an exciting contest.

Although losing to Peshawar Zalmi in their most recent game, Shaheen Afridi-led Qalandars have won five of their past six games in the premier Twenty-20 league of the nation and are in excellent form.

The hosts are also reaping rewards because they have won five of their last six games and have only lost to Lahore Qalandars once. Currently, the Shadab-led team is unbeaten thanks to outstanding middle-order hitting.

This time, Pindi Stadium was a haven for batsmen as bowlers laboured mightily under the weight of supporters watching over 200 runs in some of the most recent games.

Squads

Islamabad United: Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Rumman Raees, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Colin Munro (c), Shadab Khan (c), Mubasir Khan, and Fazalhaq Farooqi (wk)

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Shawaiz Irfan, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan are among the players.