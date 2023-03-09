LAHORE: In the interbank market on Thursday, the US dollar gained Rs4.38 against the Pakistani rupee.

About 12:15 p.m., intraday trading for the dollar began at Rs283.50. The dollar’s interbank closing price on Wednesday was Rs279.12.

In the open market, the dollar increased by 4 rupees to trade at 284.50.

According to currency analysts, a delay in an agreement with the International Monetary Fund looked to be the main cause of the rupee’s depreciation (IMF).

The market will remain unsettled until a deal is reached with the lender and payment is not made by other nations, they add.