ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet to observe the moon of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

In various Pakistani cities, the central committee and its zonal branches will convene. The chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Kabir Azad, will conduct a press conference later to announce whether or not the moon has been seen.

The moon will probably not be visible on Thursday from anywhere in Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). As a result, it is anticipated that the Ramadan celebration of Eidul Fitr would take place on April 22.

The new moon is anticipated to appear the day after the April 20 solar eclipse in Pakistan, which occurred on the moon’s 29th day. This is the basis for the PMD’s projection. According to astronomers, countries where the April 20 solar eclipse happens won’t be able to see the new moon.

It is interesting that Eidul Fitr would fall on Saturday, April 22, as opposed to Friday, April 21, as predicted by the International Astronomy Centre of Saudi Arabia. Since it would be impossible to see the crescent moon on Thursday (Ramadan 29) from anywhere in the Arab and Islamic countries, the centre had indicated that Eid would instead be observed on Saturday, April 22.