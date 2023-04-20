Pamela Chopra, the adored wife of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra, passed yesterday in Mumbai at the age of 74.

Pamela, a writer and producer, reportedly spent the past 15 days in a hospital in Mumbai called Lilavati. When her health deteriorated, she was already on a ventilator. She was disposed of in cremation today, April 20, at 11 a.m.

Her death was officially confirmed by a statement posted to the YRF social media account. Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning, the Chopra family announced in a statement, which was written with great sadness.

Chopra’s last appearance on screen was in the YRF Netflix documentary series The Romantics. Chopra was also well-known as an Indian playback singer. In the programme, Chopra talked about her late husband and told how he had trouble sleeping before the release of his debut film, Daag 1973.

Pamela also revealed how the Jab Tak Hai Jaan filmmaker would approach her in order to comprehend, in most cases, the perspectives of women.

In 1970, the couple tied the knot. Uday and Aditya Chopra are their two sons nowadays. Aditya is a director and producer of films, whereas Uday produces and acts in them. Rani Mukerji, a well-known actress, is also his wife.

From 1976 through 2002, Pamla Chopra sang the songs for Yash Chopra’s films. She is well recognised as the co-author of Yash’s popular 1997 film Dil Toh Pagal Hai.