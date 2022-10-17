When compared to the exports of the commodity during the same period last year, tobacco exports during the second month of the fiscal year 2022–23 climbed by 97.36 percent.

Tobacco exports between July 22 and August 22 totaled $10,253,000, compared to $5,195,000 during the same time previous year. Vegetable exports climbed by 53.13 percent to $57,717,000 from $37,691,000 during the same period last year, according to data made public by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Along with this, exports of meat and meat preparations also grew, rising by 32.71 percent to $65,754,000 during the current fiscal year from $49,547,000 during the same time in 2017.

Exports of all other food products climbed during the review period by 26.29 percent, totaling $189,257,000 in the current fiscal year, as opposed to $149,864,000 during the same period the previous year.