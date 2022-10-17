The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said on Sunday that it would devote $1.2 billion to supporting worldwide initiatives to eradicate all forms of polio.The highly contagious disease polio, which annually claims the lives and paralyses thousands of children, is primarily transferred via faeces. Despite the fact that there is no known treatment, the vaccination offers nearly 100% immunity after three shots.

In Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two nations where the disease is still prevalent, governments and foundations are working to eradicate polio.”The latter stages of eradication are by far the most difficult.

However, our organisation is still committed to eradicating polio, and we have hope that it will happen soon “said Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is controlled by Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates, who are co-founders of Microsoft Corp.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) stated last month that there is a very high chance of polio returning to Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Peru. Following the discovery of the virus in wastewater samples, New York State is stepping up its vaccination campaigns. Additionally, cases were found in Jerusalem and London.

The statement was made in advance of a crucial pledging event that Germany and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) will co-host on October 18. A significant collaboration between nations and international organisations, the GPEI includes the Gates Foundation. The foundation has given GPEI close to $5 billion.