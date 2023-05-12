ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is currently meeting in special session after being called on Friday to assess the nation’s political and economic situation.

The gathering is being led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It has been heard that the gathering would also cover the violence and losses caused by the former prime minister Imran Khan’s detention.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will also gather at 3pm to discuss the nation’s condition.

The National Security Committee meeting was called by the prime minister a day early (on Thursday) to review the issue; however, it was later postponed and will now take place on May 16.