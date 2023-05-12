Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Friday that security forces successfully repelled a terrorist attack on the FC camp in the Muslim Bagh region of northern Balochistan, at least two soldiers’ martyred and injured three more.

In the early hours of Friday, a group of terrorists allegedly tried to attack the camp. “The attack was thwarted while causing significant casualties among the terrorists.”

According to the report, the area has been blocked off as efforts are made to apprehend the terrorists who had been confined to a particular sector of the structure.

As the security forces continue to advance while engaging the attackers in heavy gunfire, two terrorists were killed.