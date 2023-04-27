KARACHI: All authorised bank branches will be open on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, with longer hours till 6 pm, to help with tax collection.

According to a statement from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), bank branches that typically remain open on Saturdays—including those of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC)—will do so at the request of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The SBP further instructed the National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) to set up particular clearings to guarantee the same-day clearing and settlement of payment instruments submitted at NBP’s authorised branches for customs collection.

Ishaq Dar, the finance minister, has instructed the FBR to maximise the nation’s tax potential and has expanded his assistance for revenue collection. In a thorough presentation on revenue targets and performance, the FBR Chairman pledged that the organisation will exert all reasonable measures to achieve its revenue target in the remaining months of the current fiscal year.