KARACHI: On Thursday, the Sindh government declared May 1 as a public holiday in honour of Labour Day.

To observe Labour Day on May 1st, 2023 (Monday), all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous entities, corporations, and local councils under the administrative jurisdiction of the Government of Sindh would be closed, with the exception of necessary services, according to the announcement.

Every year on May 1, people all across the world observe Labour Day, sometimes referred to as May Day, to show their support for labourers and recognise the rights of the working class.

This day is marked in order to start the process of protecting industrial and labourers from exploitation on the job.