The People’s Bus Service (PBS) fare hike will be 100%, according to the government of Sindh. Citing an increase in operating costs as a result of the route expansion, it granted this authorisation to the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), the federal organisation responsible for running and maintaining the PBS.

They learned about the development from sources in the know that the decision was made during a meeting of the fare adjustment committee. Participating in the conference were the NRTC, the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA), and outside engineers.

The current maximum fare from Gulshan-e-Hadeed to Tower is Rs. 100, according to information. The 58-kilometer extension has led to a 100% rise in fare from the previous Rs. 50 rate.

The route begins at Allah Wali Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and passes through Steel Town, Port Qasim Chowrangi, Manzil Petrol Pump, Quaidabad, the Malir neighbourhood, Malir Halt, Colony Gate, Natha Khan Bridge, Drigh Road Station, PAF Base Faisal, Lal Kothi, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Metropole, and Karachi Press Club before arriving at the destination.

Under the condition of anonymity, a representative of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) expressed concerns about rising costs even for shorter trips. They “no longer demand Rs. 50 as a minimum payment” for shorter excursions, he claimed.

In response to rising fuel prices, he continued, NRTC will start raising fares on all People’s Bus Service routes starting next month. People have also expressed their disapproval of the move to drastically raise bus tickets, arguing that the service would be useless if it charged the same as rickshaws and taxi cabs.