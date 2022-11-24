ISLAMABAD: The South Asia Center of the London School of Economics and Political Science organised the “Pakistan@75” Summit, which was recently held at LUMS. More than 250 students, professors, business people, and members of industry came together for this collaborative event to engage in a series of insightful discussions about everything from charity and public policy to health and Pakistan’s economic future.

The Summit was officially opened by Professor Alnoor Bhimani, Honorary Dean at the Suleman Dawood School of Business, LUMS, Professor, and Director, LSE South Asia Centre. Bhimani stated that discussions about Pakistan’s legal, economic, and developmental challenges and issues are ones that rest of the world can learn from.

While Dr. Arshad Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of LUMS, noted that “Pakistan @75 brings prescient topics to modernise Pakistan and build capacity to become a powerhouse on a bold trajectory of nation-building agenda,” Mr. Shahid Hussain, University’s Rector, spoke about crucial importance of discussing Pakistan’s future.The events began with panel discussion on “Decolonising Law for a Modern Pakistan.”

Decolonization is “a pointless exercise unless we have an image of what it might look like,” according to Dame Maura McGowan, a judge on High Court of England and Wales. On the panel that offered their opinions on the matter were Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Dr. Amber Darr, Ms. Sara Malkani, and Mr. Salman Akram Raja.

Dr. Ali Cheema, the director of the MHRC and a founding member of the Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan, Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood, the provost of LUMS, Ms. Sania Nishtar, a champion of public health, and Mr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, the founder of the Akhuwat Foundation and Dr. Mariam Chughtai, Associate Dean, School of Education, LUMS were on a second panel discussing “Can Pakistan Become South Asia’s.