ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, President Arif Alvi received a goodbye visit from General Nadeem Raza, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The President, according to specifics, praised General Nadeem Raza’s contributions to the nation’s defence. Additionally, he sent the departing general his warmest regards.

General Nadeem Raza, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, later paid a visit to Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, at the prime minister’s residence. General Nadeem Raza was honoured by Prime Minister Shehbaz for his contributions to bolstering national security and the Army as an institution.

The Prime Minister expressed his pride in General Nadeem Raza’s service to Pakistan in his conversation with him, noting that a respected and gifted officer like him had performed admirably in his role as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza, thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his kind words on this special occasion.