The horrific attacks on civilians in Gaza carry enough of a humanitarian imperative to demand a permanent cease-fire and a truly free Palestinian state,

The danger of escalation to a worldwide event increases by the day. The stand-alone vote at the UN from the US, even the UK at least abstained, shows the precarious nature of this ride-or-die alliance with Israeli Zionism.

When Israeli political leaders are saying openly genocidal statements, speaking of using nuclear weapons to wipe out Gaza, let us take them at their word and agree this is complete and utter madness and murder, and for all our sake, not continue on the ride with them.

It is difficult to understand how we arrived at a place where truth is so hard to come by as there is a seemingly heartfelt narrative and description from an Israeli with absolutely no proof that is taken at face value, but actual footage of civilian murder is outright ignored in the American press.

Listen to a podcast called Bad Hasbara from Matt Lieb. He is an American secular Jewish man who does an excellent job describing the methods of disinformation so common to the Zionist blueprint.

It’s so very important to realize through all of this that voices for peace are being silenced as Jewish protesters are treated with violence and subjugation when they speak for the humanity of the Palestinians, both in Israel and abroad. There is one completely clear thing: there is no sane argument that allows for murdering children or eliminating people.

The number of children killed in Gaza has surpassed the annual number of children killed in conflict globally; the number of civilians killed in Gaza has now exceeded the total death toll in Ukraine since February 2022. These numbers are climbing every day, as the Israeli military continues to bomb indiscriminately civilian buildings, including hospitals and schools.

Most Israelis and their political leaders were so confident that this management of their Palestinian problem was working that any reference to peace talks or even rhetorical acknowledgment of a two-state solution to the outside world became unnecessary, moribund, and superfluous.

Ordinary Israelis may begin to realize that no matter how sophisticated or strong the Israeli army, Mossad, or the apartheid regime appear, the Palestinian problem is not going to go away as long as the Palestinians are alive. Violence cannot eradicate the problem, nor create the life of peace they might long for.

How far does the notion the ends can justify the means extend to make the scale of the killings of civilians acceptable to those who support Israel’s right to defend itself? How far will Israelis go before they realize they cannot live with the blood of thousands of children on their hands?

Can Israelis and the friends of Israel justify to themselves these actions as expressions of a civilization that claims to value human life in an equal manner? Do Israelis want to be remembered as the people who attempted to exterminate men, women, and children through an act of collective punishment?

The world has seen enough of the tragedy in Gaza. It is only countries that influence Israel can stop this real crime against humanity.

South Africa was one of the few countries that cut ties with Israel in response to its attack on the Gaza Strip. South African Government has referred Israel to the International Criminal Court (ICC) as it continues its assault on Gaza.