ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gauhar rejected the possibility of PTI boycotting the general elections.

Speaking in Geonews program Naya Pakistan, Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar said that PTI has no intention of boycotting the elections, whatever happens will take full part in the elections.

Chairman PTI clarified that he will consult with PTI founder on Tuesday and Wednesday regarding the tickets and will also file a petition in the Supreme Court.

Barrister Gauhar said that justice is expected from the courts on the decisions of the ROs, if the symbol of the bat is taken away, it will be a loss of democracy and a great injustice to PTI.

He further said that the nomination papers of more than 550 candidates were rejected out of which 380 of Tehreek-e-Insaf, 28 of (N) League while 40 of PPP were rejected. does not exist