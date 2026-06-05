Islamabad : Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday called for granting constitutional rights to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), saying the time had come to address the region’s longstanding concerns and deprivation.

Addressing an election rally in Gilgit, Rafique paid tribute to the people of G-B, saying they had rendered immense sacrifices for the country and had played a vital role in securing the region’s freedom.

“The brave people of G-B shed their blood to win freedom for this region and have always made sacrifices for the defence of Pakistan,” he said. He added that the people of the region had consistently stood by the armed forces and contributed to the country’s security.

The PML-N leader said the residents of G-B deserved constitutional rights and assured them that his party would not disappoint them. “The people of Gilgit are the pride of our nation, and we will not let them down,” he said.

Rafique stressed that politics should be about public service rather than wealth and power, pledging to work towards eliminating the region’s sense of deprivation and improving living standards.

He also emphasised the need for continuity in development efforts, saying G-B required sustained progress and that ongoing projects should not be halted.

Highlighting the region’s tourism potential, Rafique said G-B could become a destination comparable to Switzerland if its natural beauty and resources were properly developed.