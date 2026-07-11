Karachi: Secretary General Awam Pakistan Party Miftah Ismail has said that the University Road, which has been under construction for five years, has become a clear example of the corruption and incompetence of the PPP. The condition of Karachi is worse than war-torn cities. GeographicReference

Speaking at a press conference, Miftah Ismail said that the University Road could not be completed for the last five years, which is a question mark for the PPP. He said that the project was ignored and not taken seriously. There is currently a severe shortage of 15,000 buses in Karachi, half of the population of the country’s largest city, Karachi, does not have access to drinking water.

He said that the teachers of Urdu University have not been paid salaries for several months, although the government collects taxes from citizens and the business community. Middle-class students are studying in this university, but the teachers have not been paid for three months.

Miftah Ismail said that when the employees of the Prime Minister’s House, HEC Chairman, VC, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and his secretary get their salaries on time, then what is the fault of these poor teachers, in fact, these are the teachers who teach the children, the rest are working as administrators. Wildlife

Miftah Ismail further said that in the recent liveable index, Karachi has come 170th out of 173 cities in the world, which reflects the declining situation of the city. He said that the PPP has been in power in Sindh for 18 years, so it is not right to put the responsibility on the past governments now.

He said that the quality of education in Sindh is the weakest, while the situation of the health and police system is also not hidden from anyone. According to him, the average income of the people has decreased in the last four years and taxes are the main reason for the increase in petrol prices in the country.

Miftah Ismail said that according to official data, inflation has increased by 78 percent in the past four years, due to which the salaried class is facing severe difficulties, while 29 percent of the population is living below the poverty line.