Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has criticised the decision to remove Shan Masood from the Test team captaincy, saying he was unfairly blamed for poor results despite having an average team. GeographicReference

Babar Azam has been appointed as the national Test captain for the West Indies and England tours, while Shan Masood’s leadership tenure ended after losing 12 out of 16 matches, including a whitewash by Bangladesh in the recent Test series.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja said that Shan Masood was made a scapegoat despite not being given a team from which better results could be expected.

He said that if I were in Shan Masood’s place, I would have filed a written complaint against the decision, he said that when a captain is given average players repeatedly, different results cannot be expected and ultimately all the responsibility is put on the captain.

He warned that Babar Azam may also face the same situation as he has been given almost the same basic squad as Shan Masood.

It should be noted that Pakistan will play a two-Test series against the West Indies from July 25, after which the national team will tour England where three Test matches are scheduled. Babar Azam will lead the national Test team for the third time. GeographicReference