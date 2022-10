KARACHI: Famous TikToker Hareem Shah went to the Sindh High Court on Monday to request security for her safety.

The TikToker and her spouse Bilal Shah arrived at the high court together.

According to Hareem Shah attorney, she has received threats on her social media accounts.

Additionally mentioned as respondents in the lawsuit are the inspector general (IG) of Sindh, the Home Department, and other parties.

The appeal will be heard by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar’s lone member bench.