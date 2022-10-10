SHEIKHUPURA: On Monday, a magistrate granted police a three-day judicial remand for a suspect who is accused of using an axe to murder eight persons in Sheikhupura.Police brought suspect Faiz before the magistrate, who approved the remand.

The suspect has also been subject to provisions of the Anti-Terrorist Act, according to the police, who also said that Faiz will appear before a court dealing with counterterrorism tomorrow (Tuesday).

Axe murders of eight men who were sleeping in farms in a village outside of Sheikhupura, Punjab, happened last week in a shocking occurrence.The perpetrator attacked the men who were resting at various locations throughout the farms after 3am, according to Sheikhupura District Police Officer Faisal Mukhtar (DPO).

He claimed that the suspected murderer was apprehended by police along with the murderous tool.The official went on to say that the suspect seemed to be mentally unstable. Pervez Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab, had been made aware of the situation and had ordered the relevant authorities to submit a report following an investigation.