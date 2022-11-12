The eagerly anticipated in-app shopping feature of TikTok is already rolling out to its customers in the United States. Users no longer need to be directed to another platform in order to shop thanks to the new upgrade. The function has already been made available in the UK and some Southeast Asian nations, like Indonesia, where it has garnered positive reviews.

Recently, the business has been concentrating on the online component. One of the job listings said, “With millions of devoted users throughout the world, we feel TikTok is a great platform to give a whole new and improved e-commerce experience to our fans.”Similar retail facilities were introduced by TikTok, including a Shopify shopping tab with live shopping options for US consumers.

But the rate of expansion was quite low. Now that TikTok is solely focused on success in the US, it is also hiring new staff to serve this particular market.