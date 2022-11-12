Today, the Haqeeqi Azadi March of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will resume from Lala Musa and Jhang, according to a statement made by party leader Musarrat Cheema on Saturday.A second procession would leave from Jhang under the direction of PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, according to Musarrat, who said that Lala Musa was the penultimate rest point before the march arrived in Islamabad.

She claimed that in addition to the two main processions, party leaders were leading caravans of supporters from all around the nation in the direction of the federal capital.God willing, everyone will arrive in Rawalpindi at the same time.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, vice chairman of the PTI, tweeted his optimism for Imran Khan’s upcoming reelection as prime minister of Pakistan and the triumph of the “Haqeeqi Azadi campaign.”

Salute to the zeal and energy of the Gujarati people. Prime Minister Imran Khan is one voice that travels from city to city, he tweeted, adding that Lala Musa would be the next stop.Asad arrived in Jang earlier today, where he was welcomed with open arms by a large group of admirers.

He started his march from the Hazrat Sultan Bahu shrine there.When speaking to the attendees in Jhang, Asad emphasised that “Haqeeqi Azadi is not just Imran Khan’s struggle” but that “the people of the country are also an equal part of it” and he pleaded with the PTI members to support their party leader.

At addition, PTI official Faisal Javed Khan stated that Imran will speak to the marchers today in Lala Musa via video link, and that “the sea of people will shift towards Islamabad under Imran Khan’s leadership” where a peaceful protest will take place.