TikTok recently introduced a comprehensive series of new features to make its platform more safe, supportive, and empowering for all users. TikTok is providing creators in Pakistan with safety and productivity tools so they can focus on their creativity, better connect with their fans, and feel more in control of the platform. These features protect creators from unwanted behavior and enable them to better manage their content and fan interactions.

TikTok has introduced a new feature called ‘Creator Care Mode’ that helps Pakistani creators better manage their comments section. When enabled, Creator Care Mode automatically hides comments that are abusive, harassing, or obscene, especially comments that creators have already reported or deleted. This allows creators to focus on making videos instead of wasting time monitoring comments. The feature is powered by smart technology that learns from each creator and ensures a safer and more positive community environment based on behavioral patterns.

Another useful tool for creators has been introduced, called Content Check Lite, which is only available in the web version of TikTok Studio. This feature allows creators to check whether their videos will be restricted, i.e. whether their videos will appear on the ‘For You’ page, so that they can make necessary changes to them before posting. By identifying potential issues early, creators will be able to make changes to their content that comply with the Community Guidelines while still maintaining their creative freedom. In addition, the platform has also introduced Creator Inbox, a professional messaging hub, which includes templates for quick replies and separate folders for messages that have not yet been read and starred messages. This feature makes it easier and faster for creators to communicate with their fans.

These tools reflect TikTok’s commitment to providing creators with a safe, trusted, and supportive environment on their journey to building online communities. The platform encourages Pakistani creators to take advantage of these tools, learn how to use them, and then use them to create a positive, meaningful, and safe creative experience.