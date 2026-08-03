The historical relations between Iran and Pakistan have proudly withstood the test of time. Rooted in centuries of shared history, civilization, faith, and culture, our bond remains strong and enduring.

Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan, and Pakistan was the first country to recognize the Islamic Republic of Iran, milestones that reflect the exceptional nature of our relations and ties which now entered a new unique era incomparable to the past.

The remarkable strengthening and solidification of the ties, particularly over the past two years, is evident to all scope of which is impossible to enumerate here.

The representatives of the parliaments of Iran and Pakistan, as the voices of their respective nations, have consistently stood together in support and solidarity with one another.

The depth of the relations is well known to all sectors of the two nations and two esteemed governments. On the first day of the aggression of the Israeli regime, representatives of the Pakistani parliament issued a resolution in support of Iran.

In the presence of the President, members of the Iranian Parliament chanted, “Pakistan Tashakur,” while the resilient people of Iran echoed the same sentiment in the streets, proudly waving the flags of Iran and Pakistan side by side.

In his first Nowruz message, the new Supreme Leader of Iran also referred to the importance of Iran’s relations with Pakistan, underscoring the significance of this enduring partnership.

The numerous exchanges of high-level visits over the past two years, including President Masoud Pezeshkian’s two visits to Pakistan, several visits by the Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan to Iran, multiple visits by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (NI(M), HJ, COAS & CDF), and many other exchanges between senior officials, demonstrate the depth of friendship, brotherhood, solidarity, and mutual support between our two countries at every level.

In June 2026, President Pezeshkian paid a memorable visit to the beautiful city of Islamabad to convey the heartfelt gratitude of the Government and people of Iran to the Government and people of Pakistan.

Likewise, the Pakistani delegation that participated in the ceremony to pay tribute to the Martyred Supreme Leader of Iran attended at the highest level, with the largest-ever delegation of senior dignitaries, a powerful symbol of solidarity and mutual respect.

Today, by the grace of Almighty Allah, the brotherly relations between Iran and Pakistan have reached a level where no challenge, phenomenon or external factor can weaken the love, friendship, and brotherhood between our nations.

The stature and reputation of the relations stand as high as the majestic peaks of Damavand and K2.

I firmly believe that the friendship and brotherhood between Iran and Pakistan can serve as a role model of mutual respect, sincere brotherhood, good neighborliness, and the spirit of “We Can Do It” for the entire region.

I pray for the day when all Muslim and neighboring countries of our region will work together, hand in hand, in an atmosphere of peace, stability, and security, free from external threats and destructive wars, to build a future of development, prosperity, and lasting welfare for our peoples.