Islamabad, August 3, 2026 – More than 130 students attended EducationUSA Pakistan pre-departure orientations as they prepare to pursue bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. degrees in the United States. EducationUSA, the official U.S. government source on U.S. higher education, is hosted at the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) in Islamabad and at advising centers across Pakistan.

According to the Institute of International Education, more than 13,000 Pakistani students enrolled at U.S. institutions during the 2024-2025 academic year, marking a record high. These students are pursuing degrees in various fields, including mathematics, computer science, engineering, business and management, applied arts, and social sciences.

Acting Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy Dave Moyer highlighted why the United States is home to many of the world’s top universities, saying, “Every year, talented students from across Pakistan choose the United States for the excellence, innovation, and opportunities that define our higher education system. Our universities are the gold standard, bringing together brilliant minds from every discipline and every corner of the globe. It is where bold ideas turn into breakthroughs and groundbreaking research shapes the future. As you begin your studies, I encourage you to fully immerse yourselves: collaborate with faculty, work across disciplines, and bring your ideas, perspective, and curiosity. We welcome you, and we look forward to all you will contribute.”

The orientations held in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi celebrated the achievements of students admitted to leading U.S. universities. This year’s pre-departure orientations featured a new structure designed to meet the needs of undergraduate and graduate students. EducationUSA Pakistan organized separate sessions to provide targeted guidance for each group and created platforms for parents, school counselors, students, and alumni to engage in discussions and interactive activities.

“On arrival at your U.S. university, I encourage you to build a network and seek mentors among American students. This will enhance your learning and assist you in navigating a new environment,” said USEFP Executive Director Dr. Peter Moran. “This will not only help you excel academically but also thrive personally and professionally throughout your studies.”

Participants gained practical knowledge on cultural adaptation, understanding American academic systems, securing housing, managing finances, and leveraging campus resources. The orientations also included testimonials from alumni who shared their experiences and insights, helping new students better understand what to expect in the United States.

Welcoming students at the orientations, the Director EducationUSA Pakistan, Affan Javed, stated, “We take pride in preparing students for the life-changing journey that awaits them in the United States. We hope the guidance and resources shared during our pre-departure orientations will help students navigate their academic and cultural experiences with confidence. We wish this year’s cohort every success as they begin this exciting new chapter.”

EducationUSA provides accurate, comprehensive information on accredited institutions and offers free guidance to students applying to U.S. colleges and universities. In Pakistan, EducationUSA is operated by USEFP, a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the governments of Pakistan and the United States. Prospective students can visit educationusa.pk, usefp.org, or contact EducationUSA advising centers for free guidance on university selection, applications, financial aid, and test preparation.