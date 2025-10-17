Ticket prices for the white-ball series between Pakistan and South Africa have been announced.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the price of general enclosures in Rawalpindi has been set at Rs 400.

The price of VIP tickets for the first T20 is Rs 800, while premium tickets are Rs 700 and first-class tickets are Rs 600.

The price of a seat at the PCB Gallery is Rs 1500, Platinum Box is Rs 15,000.

The price of general enclosures for the two T20 matches in Lahore is Rs 400. First-class tickets will be available for Rs 600, premium tickets for Rs 700 and VIP tickets for Rs 800.

VIP Far End tickets are priced at Rs 1500, VIP New Pavilion tickets are priced at Rs 2000 and VIP Gallery tickets are priced at Rs 2500.

The minimum ticket price for the three ODI matches in Faisalabad has been set at Rs 400. VIP tickets at Iqbal Stadium are priced at Rs 800, first-class enclosures at Rs 600, and VIP ground floor tickets at Rs 3,000.

The sale of tickets for the white-ball series, which was supposed to start today, will now start from October 21.

It should be noted that the first T20 between Pakistan and South Africa will be played on October 28 at Pindi Stadium, the second and third T20s at Gaddafi Stadium on October 31 and November 1, while the three ODIs will be played on November 4, 6 and 8 at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.