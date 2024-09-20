ISLAMABAD: The Meteorological Department has predicted rain with thunder in upper and central regions from September 26 to October 1.

The Meteorological Department has issued a new advisory predicting that a series of hot and humid winds are likely to enter the upper regions of Pakistan from the Bay of Bengal from September 26, affecting the upper/central regions from September 26 to October 1. There is a chance of rain with thunder.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in various areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Bitgram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan during September 26 to October 1.

From September 27 to October 1, there is a possibility of rain in various areas including Rawalpindi, Murree, Guliyat, Talagang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala.

According to the forecast, the weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts of the province from September 26 to September 28.

The advisory regarding Sindh has indicated the possibility of rain in Mirpur, Tharparkar, Umarkot and surrounding areas, while hot and dry weather has been predicted in Balochistan. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of landslides in the upper areas and flooding in the rivers due to the rains.