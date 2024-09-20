Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was given permission by the district administration to hold a rally in Jallo Park.

In the light of the court order, a permit was issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office to the Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold a rally, according to which the PTI will now hold a rally in Jalo Park instead of Minar Pakistan.

PTI has been given permission by the administration to hold a rally from 2 pm to 5 pm. Read more: Imran Khan will turn it into a protest if permission is not given for the Lahore Jalsa On the other hand, under the leadership of opposition leader Punjab Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, dozens of members of the Punjab Assembly visited the Minar Pakistan assembly hall where the door was locked while a heavy police presence did not allow the PTI leaders to enter.

Meanwhile, regarding PTI’s Lahore meeting, the district administration became active and banned the entry of all citizens into Minar Pakistan, locked all the gates, and placed containers on all the roads leading to Minar Pakistan. Heavy personnel has also been deployed.

On the other hand, preparations for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Lahore rally have entered the final stages, the convoy led by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will leave from Swabi tomorrow morning, while the PTI leadership has instructed Haramidwar to bring 500 workers.

The convoy leaving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be led by the Chief Minister, while the authorities have decided to take along the machinery to remove obstacles.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Seif said that preparations are complete from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the Lahore rally, the people’s sea will flow from Swabi to Lahore, the fake government should not be foolish to erect barriers to stop the people from using the sea, Maryam Nawaz should control his nerves.

It should be noted that the Lahore High Court disposed of the petition by ordering the district administration to take a decision regarding the meeting of Tehreek-e-Insaaf by 5 pm. The court also issued a written decision on the request of Tehreek-e-Insaaf, in which Justice Farooq Haider wrote that the Deputy Commissioner Lahore should decide on the request by 5 pm according to the law.

The court wrote in the judgment that the application related to stopping the meeting is inadmissible and therefore it is being disposed of.