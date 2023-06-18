During an intelligence-based operation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa neighbourhood of Dara Adam Khel, security personnel shot and killed three terrorists, including a most wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander, it was revealed on Sunday.

Security reports claim that TTP commander Zafar Khan, nicknamed Zafari, and two other members of his gang, were killed in the IBO.

Security forces killed TTP commander Zafar Khan alias Zafari son of Ghulam Siddique in Dara Adam Khel on the night of June 16–17, along with two of his associates, Hasan Khan son of Mohammad Imran, a resident of Bazi Khel, and Anas alias Ali, a resident of Nangarhar, Afghanistan, in a meticulously planned IBO.

According to reliable reports, the assassinated commander came from the Afghan province of Nangarhar and resided in the village of Malan in Dara Adam Khel. He arrived in Peshawar on May 22, 2023.

Zafri also participated in 26 grenade assaults in Pakistan and was a former Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) member, it was revealed.

Additionally, he was a part of a number of terrorist assaults on security personnel, coal contractors, wealthy individuals, and businesspeople, and he had been paid more than Rs 100 million in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

Hasan Khan, the other terrorist killed, was skilled in shooting and grenade attacks and was still a member of TTA from 2019 to 2021. In 2022, he had joined the Tariq Gidar gang.

Anas was a skilled sniper who participated in terrorist strikes against security personnel in the areas of North and South Waziristan.

The killing of the sought-after terrorists brought a sigh of relief to the local coal workers, business community, and common people.

With the help of the populace, the security forces would keep working to make the nation secure and free from terrorism.