The trails of Islamabad are blessing but the natural beauty of these trails are in danger, thanks to the carelessness of the visitors.

Domestic Tourism has its own blessings in boosting up the local business and off course in enhancing and amplifying the warmth and vivacity of the visitor’s soul. But at the same time our reckless and irresponsible behavior has literally eviscerated the beauty and serenity of our tourist spots. At the end of the day we are the looser , for sure.

Visit any place , Murree , Naran or Swat and you will find how terribly our domestic tourist have damaged the environment of such a beautiful and God gifted places. Heaps of garbage will welcome you. The disposable products introduced in mid 50s may have brought some sort of comfort for the people but it has a damaging effect on the environment.

The friend and the groups of friend and students visit such people and leave tons of plastic and disposable products without having any mortification or shame. Every day our domestic spreads tons of waste in the shape of Cigarette butts, Food wrappers, Plastic bottles , Disposable cups , Grocery bags , Straws , Beverage cans and other material.

The beauty of our tourist resorts have been horrendously defied by our people. the population is increasing and we generate 54,888 tons of solid waste per day. We are addicted to the same attitude while visiting tourist spots. Rather our carelessness multiplies.

Only in Murree , during the peak season , the solid waste generation is estimated to be 850 tons per day. Now just imagine if 850 tons waste is dumped in Murree on daily basis what would be outcome in very near future?

This is not only the story of Murree. Our all tourist resorts are destine to b eviscerated the same way. Streams of clean water have been turned into gutters and dustbins. Charming valleys have been polluted to the extent that they literally smell in the peak season.

And what to talk about these resorts even the Trails of Islamabad , relatively not that common for the visitors , are also facing the same problem. It is really shocking to visit one of the most beautiful Trail 5 as it has been brutally treated by the visitors. The plastic waste , Food wrappers, Plastic bottles , Disposable cups , Grocery bags , Straws , Beverage cans are found in the jungle and even in the stream.

Perhaps we have no aesthetic sense and we are ignorant of the environmental ethics. Birds and animals are affected by this litter every day. If you visit the seashore at Karachi you will find the shore grappled with the same problem. It is estimated that “ that over one million animals die each year after ingesting, or becoming entrapped in, improperly discarded trash. Plastic litter is the most common killer of animals, and marine animals are the most notably affected. Each year over 100,000 dolphins, fish, whales, turtles, and more drown after becoming entangled in or digesting plastic litter”.

It also spread diseases and viruses. But only if we can understand.