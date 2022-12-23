ISLAMABAD: An blast in the I-10 district of the Islamabad on Friday is claimed to have left two people, including a policeman, dead and several others hurt.

As per sources, a blast occurred as a team of Islamabad police officers were pursuing a suspected vehicle. Security personnel surrounded the area while an inquiry was being conducted. What triggered the explosion is yet unknown.

The blast claimed the lives of a police officer and an alleged attacker who was in the car.Area was blocked off following the event and an inquiry into it got underway. Security and rescue personnel have arrived at the explosion site.

Twin cities’ security has been stepped up, and stringent control over all access and exit points has been put in place.The police have been ordered to enforce rigorous security during Friday prayers.

Injured cops were transported by rescue personnel to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where one of them is reportedly in serious condition