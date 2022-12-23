Vladimir Putin, the president, stated on Thursday that Russia wants to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine, and that there must be a diplomatic settlement.

A day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was met by US President Joe Biden at the White House and given a guarantee of strong US support, Putin made the remarks.

“Our goal is to put an end to this war, not to spin the flywheel of military conflict,” said Putin. Naturally, the sooner the better. We’ll try to get this over with.

Putin has “absolutely none indication,” according to White House spokesman John Kirby, that he’s eager to negotiate a settlement to the situation. On February 24, when Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, the crisis erupted.

Quite the contrary, Kirby said in an online briefing to reporters. According to the study, Putin’s actions “betray a man who wants to continue inflicting carnage on the Ukrainian people” and “intensify the war.”

Kirby reaffirmed that while Biden was willing to speak with Putin, it would only be after the Russian president “showed a sincerity about dialogue” and after conversations with the Ukraine and US partners.

A number of Russian failures and retreats that have swung the balance of the 10-month conflict in Kyiv’s favour have led Russia to frequently assert that it is open to talks, but Ukraine and its backers feel that this is just a ruse to buy time.

As I’ve previously stated, escalating hostilities result in unnecessary losses, according to Putin.