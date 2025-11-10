

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A powerful gas cylinder explosion in Lahore’s Harbanspura near Nadar Market caused a building to collapse, killing three people.

Rescue teams managed to pull seven injured individuals from the debris and rushed them to nearby hospitals.

The injured include six women while three of them are said to be in critical condition.

The blast sparked panic in the area as police and rescue authorities arrived at the scene to investigate the cause.

Officials have launched inquiries to determine how the explosion occurred and to prevent similar incidents in the future.