Indian singer Guru Randhawa has been in a new predicament after unidentified assailants opened fire on his fitness gym in Delhi. The matter has been further aggravated by claims on social media after the incident, where the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack and warned Guru Randhawa directly.

According to Indian media reports, Guru Randhawa’s fitness franchise gym in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar was targeted on June 10. It has been reported that two motorcyclists, who had covered their faces, reached outside the gym and fled after firing several shots.

Police and security agencies reached the spot on receiving information and started an investigation by collecting evidence. According to officials, fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, but the firing created panic in the area.

Shortly after the incident, a post by Anil Pandit, a person associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, emerged on social media claiming that Guru Randhawa’s gym was targeted as a mere warning. The post alleged that the singer was getting close to Salman Khan and that more attacks could be carried out in the future if this relationship continued.

Police officials said that both the shooting incident and the claims circulating on social media are being closely examined and efforts are being made to bring those involved in the attack to justice as soon as possible.

On the other hand, the history of tension between Salman Khan and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is several years old. The basis of the dispute is said to be the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, in which Salman Khan was accused of poaching two blackbucks during the shooting of a film in Rajasthan.

The Bishnoi community considers the blackbuck a sacred animal, due to which Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates have long taken a strong stance against Salman Khan and have even been threatened on various occasions.

It should be noted that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been in the news for several high-profile crimes and attacks in the past few years. The gang has been accused of involvement in several serious incidents, including the murder of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the attack on Gippy Grewal’s house in Canada, the shooting outside Salman Khan’s residence and the murder of politician Baba Siddiqui.