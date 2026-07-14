RAWALPINDI – Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, has strongly condemned remarks by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman that sought to equate the sacrifices of Pakistan’s Armed Forces personnel with salary, stating that such statements deeply hurt the sentiments of martyrs’ families and the nation.

In a statement, Barrister Danyal said the sacrifices of soldiers who lay down their lives for the motherland are a reflection of patriotism, faith, duty, and selflessness; values that cannot be measured in financial terms. “No one sacrifices their life for money. It is love for the nation and a sense of duty that drives them”.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s Armed Forces personnel daily lay down their lives to defend the country and protect its people, and it is due to these sacrifices that peace and stability prevail in Pakistan today.

Barrister Danyal said martyrdom is a sacred status attained through faith and sacrifice, and reducing it to any material gain diminishes its exalted rank. He said the sacrifices of martyrs’ families are irreplaceable, and the nation salutes their resilience.

Noting that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a senior politician, greater responsibility and caution are expected in his discourse. “Statements concerning national security, the Armed Forces, and martyrs must be made with care to avoid hurting emotions”.

The Parliamentary Secretary reaffirmed that the nation takes immense pride in its martyrs and will always honor their sacrifices with the highest respect.