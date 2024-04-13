Thousands of fans reached outside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s house to celebrate Eid.

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated today in India and Bangladesh. On the occasion of Eid, thousands of people gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence in Mumbai and waited to catch a glimpse of him.

Shah Rukh Khan thanked the fans from the balcony of the house and wished the fans on Eid in his unique style.

On this occasion, King Khan was dressed in a white shalwar kameez while his younger son Abram Khan was also present in the balcony with his father. Thousands of fans reached outside ‘Mant’ to meet Shah Rukh Khan on Eid