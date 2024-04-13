The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Krista Linajarjiva, says that Pakistan is successfully completing the program with the IMF.

Speaking at the Atlantic Council think tank, Krista LenaGeorgeeva said that Pakistan’s economy is performing slightly better.

Krista Linajarjiva said that Pakistan is successfully completing the program with the IMF and Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are increasing.

He said that Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to move forward, with Pakistan discussing a possible follow-up program to the $3 billion standby arrangement.

However, he also said that many problems are still unresolved in Pakistan.

It should be noted that last month, Pakistan contacted the IMF for a standby arrangement of three billion dollars.

Second, Mr. Asian Development Bank’s annual Asian Development Outlook Report 2024 states that the growth rate of the region is estimated to be 4.9 percent due to the increase in local demand and development, exports, and tourism in Asian countries, while the inflation wave in the region is decreasing. will come

According to the report, China’s growth rate is 4.8% while India’s growth rate is likely to be 7%. Pakistan’s economy has shrunk due to political uncertainty and floods. If the reforms are implemented, the process of economic recovery will start from this year.

In the report of the Asian Development Bank, Pakistan’s growth rate has been predicted to be 1.9 percent this fiscal year and political instability has been described as a major challenge for economic recovery and reforms.

According to the report, Pakistan will have to depend on international financial institutions and friendly countries for external payments and Pakistan needs measures for financial inclusion of women.