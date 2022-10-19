The brand-new HR-V will go on sale “in three days,” according to Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL). The HR-V has been one of the most eagerly awaited new debuts on the market since Pakistan Auto Show (PAS) 2022.

Despite the current financial crisis across the entire nation, industry sources reported a launch delay. With a timely debut, HACL is ostensibly putting those rumours and our eagerness to rest.

The HR-V is a small crossover SUV that will compete with models like the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, MG HS, and Haval Jolion. According to recent sources, Pakistan will offer two variations of the HR-V, each with a different powertrain:

A 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated (NA) gasoline engine that produces 145 Newton metres (Nm) of torque and 119 horsepower (hp).

A 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol turboengine with 240 Nm of torque and 179 horsepower.

Both engines solely drive the front wheels through an automated CVT transmission.

The HR-V is equipped with cutting-edge Honda Sensing technology, which includes lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, automated braking, traffic sign reading, and more.

Numerous airbags, automatic climate control, smart infotainment, hill start aid, traction and stability control, and other technologies will be standard equipment.It’s important to note that Pakistan currently has imported 2022 HR-V vehicles that are hybrid-powered. However, the locally made version won’t be a hybrid, calling into doubt the desire for it.