Shaheen Shah Afridi, a Pakistani pacer, made a harsh comeback to the T20 World Cup 2022 by keeping up his strength in Brisbane.

After spending weeks in England receiving treatment for a ligament damage to his right knee, the pacemaker returned to the team in Australia to compete in the mega event.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan was bowled a lethal toe-crusher by Shaheen during a warm-up game, leaving him hobbling.

The bowl took a wicket, forcing the injured Afghan player to return to the dugout with the help of a teammate.Pakistani audiences were ecstatic to see Shaheen performing in rhythm.

In his first two overs, the left-arm bowler gave up just four runs while taking two wickets. He eventually completed with a 2-29 in four overs.