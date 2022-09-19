ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, a former prime minister and current head of the PTI, is organizing his third telethon to gather money for the rehabilitation of flood victims in Pakistan.

He thinks that the main problem following a flood is aiding individuals who have been impacted.

Addressing the telethon, Khan asserted that five hours of televised fundraising had never before resulted in the raising of Rs 10 billion.

He promised that “we will use these monies in a transparent manner and will develop a system that will provide transparency to their utilization.

“He noted how his government’s Ehsaas program increased COVID money utilization transparency.

Imran Khan made fun of himself by saying that he worries that the chief election commissioner would label donations made on behalf of flood victims as foreign funding.

After seeing the significant support PTI received from both domestic and international sources, “he [chief election commissioner] will be terrified,” he said. flooding.

Imran Khan received calls from Pakistanis living abroad who participated in the telethon and donated money for the flood victims.

The party’s official Twitter account reported that pledges of Rs3.57 billion were the result of donations made during the telethon.

While the leader of PTI in Britain announced 100,000 Euro for the affected, an abroad Pakistani from the United Kingdom pledged Rs. 100 million for the flood victims.

Prior to this, Khan organized two telethons and received over Rs10 billion in donations.