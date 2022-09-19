The water level in Manchhar Lake, one of the country’s largest freshwater reserves, fell further on Monday, with officials expecting the situation to return to “complete normalcy” if the water continued to flow to the River Indus without interruption.

Manchhar Lake has been the primary source of the threat, forcing police to breach its protective dykes as well as other structures along its paths in an attempt to divert water flow away from densely populated areas and prevent flooding.

Sprinkler engineer Mahesh Kumar to drop to 12 to 14 feet, which he described as normal.

It is worth noting that the lake’s full capacity is 122.8 feet.

According to Kumar, the water is now flowing directly into the Indus River via the Larkana-Sehwan (LS) bund.

He also stated that the water intensity at ring bunds in Mehar, Johi, and Bhan Syedabad had returned to normal levels, and that the emergency declared previously due to raging water had been lifted.

Separately, Dr Karim Mirani of Dadu Civil Hospital told Dawn.com that two children died in the last 24 hours due to various diseases, and that the hospital’s patient load was increasing.

Floods caused by record monsoon rains and glacial melt in the mountainous north have affected 33 million people and killed 1,545 people since June 14, destroying homes, roads, railways, livestock, and crops and costing an estimated $1 billion.

Climate change, according to both the government and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, is to blame for the extreme weather that caused the flooding that submerged nearly a third of the country.

Sindh has been particularly hard hit, with Manchhar Lake experiencing a recent surge in water level as floodwaters from the north and hill torrents from Balochistan flow southwards, leaving a trail of death and destruction in their wake.