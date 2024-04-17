The price of subsidized ghee has been increased as compared to the price of the Ramadan package.

According to the sources of utility stores, the price of subsidized ghee has been increased by Rs 58 per kg, after which the new price of ghee for BISP customers has become Rs 393 per kg, while the increase in the price of ghee will be implemented immediately.

Sources say that under the Ramadan package, the price of utility stores ghee per kg was Rs 335, while even after the increase in price, there is a subsidy of Rs 70 per kg of ghee.

According to the sources, the price of ghee had to be increased due to a new purchase at a high cost