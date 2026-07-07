Pakistani actress and host Fiza Ali, while talking about her personal life, has said that after her divorce, she never refused to marry again, but she rejected many good relationships only because the people in front of her were not ready to accept her daughter.

Speaking on a private TV program, Fiza Ali said that after separating from her ex-husband Fawad Farooq, she had planned to start her life again. During this time, several marriage proposals also came and at one stage, they even got engaged, but each time she felt that this decision was not suitable for her.

The actress said that in most relationships, it was a condition that her daughter Faral stayed with her father after marriage because according to her, her responsibility lies with the father. According to Fiza Ali, she took the same position every time that she could not be separated from her daughter for the sake of any relationship. She said that a person who cannot accept her daughter cannot accept such a relationship either.

She further said that before breaking up with her current husband Ijaz, she had openly explained her past life, previous marriage, engagement and all other matters so that there would be no misunderstanding in the future.

Fiza Ali also expressed her views on her relationship with her ex-husband and said that divorce happens only between husband and wife, it should not affect the relationship between parents and children. She said that she herself persuaded her daughter to attend her father’s second marriage and also congratulated her ex-husband on the beginning of a new life

The actress said that she and her ex-husband always tried to ensure that their daughter did not suffer from any conflict or mental stress. She added that her current husband is also a responsible father and believes that parents should fulfill their responsibilities in the presence of children at all times.